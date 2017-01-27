'Suits' Season 6 Episode 12 Spoilers: Harvey Seeks Out His Mother While Mike Finds His Way

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The upcoming episode of "Suits" season 6 will see Harvey (Gabriel Macht) seeking his mother out in an attempt to fix their relationship, as he follows the advice given to him in the previous episode by Donna (Sarah Rafferty).

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Painting," states that Harvey will have to leave Pearson Specter Litt in the hands of Donna, Louis (Rick Hoffman) and Rachel (Meghan Markle) while he tends to a personal matter - reconnecting with his mother (played by Brynn Thayer). Elsewhere, Mike (Patrick J. Adams) is still trying to find his way after his stint in prison, and he receives help from a surprising place.

The previous episode of "Suits" season 6, which was titled "She's Gone," saw Donna advising Harvey to fix things with his mother, whom he has not seen in seven years. But judging by the teaser promo, things will not go according to plan and fights may break out.

Executive producer Aaron Korsh previewed the upcoming episode while speaking to TVLine, revealing that it will incorporate some flashbacks. "Episode 12, ultimately, is a flashback episode combined with a present-day episode where he goes to see his mom," he said.

Korsh also teased the future of Harvey and Donna, a pairing that fans have been actively supporting for a long time. And while the previous episode did start out with a dream of the two together, Korsh revealed that Harvey will have to make things right with his mother first before he will be ready to date Donna. However, he also acknowledged that they are getting closer.

Meanwhile, Mike lost his teaching job after it was discovered that he had spent some time in jail. But he is not going to stop looking for another path, and that will start next episode.

"We handle that right away in [Episode] 12," Korsh revealed in the TVLine interview. "The dual track of 12 is Harvey going off to make things right, hopefully, with his mom, and Mike figuring out what he's going to do next and finding out where it's going to lead."

"Suits" season 6 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on the USA Network.