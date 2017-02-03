'Suits' Season 6 Episode 13 Spoilers: Harvey Persuades Mike to Take Up Law Again

The upcoming episode of "Suits" season 6 will see Harvey (Gabriel Macht) trying to convince Mike (Patrick J. Adams) to take another shot at becoming a lawyer. However, after everything he has been through, Mike will not be easy to persuade.

The synopsis for the new episode, which is titled "Teeth, Nose, Teeth," states that bad news is ahead for Rachel (Meghan Markle). She will get a letter that will prove to be a big concern for Harvey and Louis (Rick Hoffman). Meanwhile, Mike will face some challenges of his own when it comes to mentoring Oliver and Marissa. Finally, Donna (Sarah Rafferty) will find herself caught in a surprise thanks to the IT department.

A teaser trailer for the upcoming episode has also been released. It previews the letter Rachel will receive which notifies her of her rejection from the bar. The clip starts out with her approaching Louis about the issue. Louis then turns to Harvey to discuss the matter. It is clear from the looks on their faces that this was something they had not anticipated. Louis shows the letter to Harvey, who deduces that the letter is a direct result of Mike's case. The next scene shows Harvey talking to Mike about possibly becoming a lawyer again, but Mike is not as eager this time around, especially after going through prison.

"I have a way to get you into the bar," Harvey tells Mike, who rejects his offer. When Harvey asks why he is refusing, Mike says that he does not plan on getting jailed again.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "The Painting."

Harvey went to Boston to see his estranged mother with whom he has had a strained relationship for many years. And while it did not start out well between the two of them, by the end of the episode, they were back on each other's good sides.

