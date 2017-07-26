'Suits' Season 7 Episode 3 Spoilers: Alex to Be Mike, Louis' Headache

USA Network Alex will be a headache to Mike and Louis in tonight's episode 3 of "Suits" season 7.

Tonight's episode 3 of "Suits" season 7 will feature Pearson Specter Litt in chaos after Harvey (Gabriel Macht) ushered in a new lawyer into the firm, his old friend Alex Williams (Dule Hill).

There have been many changes in Pearson Specter Litt since Jessica (Gina Torres) left the firm, and one of which is Harvey being at the helm. While there were already doubts on Harvey's ability to lead the firm even before "Suits" returned for its season 7, tonight's episode seems to validate the fans' suspicions.

According to spoiler reports, while Louis (Rick Hoffman) agreed to let Harvey lead the law firm, his decision to hire Alex will not fall in the former's good graces. However, as Louis does not have a way to effectively voice out his disagreement, he will just vent things out to his therapist in tonight's episode 3 of "Suits" season 7.

However, it will not only be Louis who will have some issues with Alex being a part of Pearson Specter Litt, or, at least, with how he wants things done. In tonight's episode, Alex will be asking Mike (Patrick J. Adams) to drop a client. However, while Mike is hoping that Harvey will come to his defense over his disagreement with Alex, his friend will take the side of the new Pearson Specter Litt lawyer and will even threaten him that he will cancel their earlier agreement that makes Mike as a managing partner of the law firm.

Based on the synopsis of tonight's episode of the USA Network's legal procedural drama, Louis and Mike are not the only ones whose patience will be put to test, though, as Rachel (Meghan Markle) will also have to deal with an insubordinate associate.

How long will Alex continue to be a headache to others in Pearson Specter Litt? How will Rachel deal with her associate's insubordination?

Find out when "Suits" season 7 episode 3, titled "Mudmare," airs over USA Network tonight at 9/8c.