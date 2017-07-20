'Suits' Season 7 Episode 3 Spoilers: Rachel Encounters Opposition in Firm

Facebook/SUITSonUSA Rachel's mettle will be tested in the next episode of "Suits."

Rachel (Meghan Markle) will deal with a particularly irksome colleague in the upcoming episode of "Suits."

In the episode titled "Mudmare," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that Rachel will find herself challenged by an associate. The slight on her leadership will border on insubordination and Rachel will not hesitate to fight back. Since the start of the new installment, she has been excited to explore the new opportunities at her fingertips now that she is officially done with law school. Dealing with some opposition is the last thing she wants to do.

Rachel's stay at the firm will continue to encounter hitches. It will take a while for her colleagues to see her as something more than the paralegal who is engaged to Mike (Patrick J. Adams). Her fiancé is doing well with his cases and Harvey (Gabriel Macht) is more than happy. Rachel knows she needs to step up her game and prove that she is also a valuable member of the team.

Incidentally, Rachel and Mike will also be busy planning their wedding. Showrunner Aaron Korsh told The Hollywood Reporter that the couple will struggle in juggling their schedules. Since both of them are busy with their personal agendas, Rachel and Mike will have petty fights. This is expected to be resolved in the first half of season 7.

"Part of the issue for them is they have to get back to planning this wedding. We tackle that early on. Planning a wedding takes a lot of time and energy. At the same time, she's just starting out her career as a lawyer and Mike is starting his career as a legitimate lawyer and that takes a lot of time and energy. The sort of pull of those two different things, they're going to talk about that and deal with that in the course of the first half of the season," the EP teased.

"Suits" season 7 episode 3 will air on Wednesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. EDT on USA Network.