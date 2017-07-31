'Suits' Season 7 Episode 4 Spoilers: PSL Scrambles After Attack by a Competing Firm

Pearson Specter Litt will be fighting to survive an attack from Bratton Gould, a competing firm in New York City, in episode 4 of "Suits" season 7. Meanwhile, Dulé Hill talks about how his character, Alex, plays into the firm's dynamic.

Facebook/SuitsonUSA Pearson Specter Litt is under attack by a big New York firm.

On the next episode of "Suits" titled "Divide and Conquer," the managing members of Pearson Specter Litt will scramble after Bratton Gould targets the firm after they poach an attorney from them.

As seen from the episode 4 promo, Mike (Patrick J. Adams) announces that the only reason Bratton Gould is charging them in court is because they stole one of their partners.

However, Harvey (Gabriel Macht), Louis (Rick Hoffman) and Donna (Sarah Rafferty) will have different takes on the matter, according to the episode listing from The Futon Critic.

Even the new guy, Alex, contradicts Harvey by telling him to just surrender to what the competing firm wants.

They will have to come to a middle ground fast before Bratton Gould takes them down.

Meanwhile, Hill, who plays Harvey's longtime friend and new partner in Pearson Specter Litt, shared how Alex will fit in the firm.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hill explained that Alex is neither good nor bad in "Suits."

"He's in the gray area. ... He's a good guy who spurs some lines and things can get grayish. You can't really be in that world without having a little bit of that self-serving mentality in there," Hill revealed.

The "Psych" actor added that Alex is more of a "shark" and he is more focused on handling his business rather than the "pursuit of liberty and happiness."

It is still unclear why Harvey brought in Alex to become a partner in the firm, and Hill said that many of the other members of PSL will try to read his character. Nevertheless, the actor said that there will be flashbacks of him and Harvey that will reveal the depth of their bond.

"Suits" season 7 airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on USA.