'Suits' Season 7 Episode 6 Spoilers: Harvey to Come Clean With Donna?

Harvey (Gabriel Macht) will have no choice but to tell Donna (Sarah Rafferty) the truth about Paula (Christina Cole) in the upcoming episode of "Suits."

In the episode titled "Home To Roost," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that the lawyer will have a tough time keeping his girlfriend a secret from Donna. Harvey wants to come clean to the redhead that he is dating Dr. Agard, but something tells him it is not the right time. Previously, Donna told Harvey she was ready for more. Whatever she was insinuating was lost in the conversation, but viewers got the idea that she wants to take their relationship to the next level.

Things became more complicated when Louis (Rick Hoffman) realized that Harvey and Paula were together. Harvey made the other man promise never to tell on him, but secrets are bound to come out sooner or later.

If Donna is really thinking of finally being in a romantic relationship with Harvey, she will not take this news quietly. For the whole six seasons, they have been circling around each other, never stepping beyond the line, but both know they are attracted to each other.

Series creator Aaron Korsh recently talked to TV Guide about the pair. According to him, even Donna does not know what she wants from Harvey. She is scared to take the plunge, never knowing how he will react to her. Korsh said the cast and crew have different opinions on whether the two should be together. According to him, anything can still happen.

"As we hit the roadblock, for example, to Harvey and Donna getting together, you might decide to go around the roadblock a certain way, but as I'm going around it, I might want to change direction and go another way. ... There's a lot of debate in the writer's room. There's a lot people that feel passionately one way or another. The actors have opinions on how they feel one way or another. The fans obviously do. When people come at you with their passionate thoughts, you try to pick a path forward that feels right," Korsh said.

"Suits" season 7 episode 6 will air on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 9 p.m. EDT on USA Network.