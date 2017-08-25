'Suits' Season 7 Episode 8 Spoilers: Mike Gets Alex in Trouble; Donna Drops Harvey?

Mike's (Patrick J. Adams) passion for helping the unfortunate has gotten Alex (Dule Hill) in big trouble. Meanwhile, Donna (Sarah Rafferty) might finally drop Harvey (Gabriel Macht) as her top priority.

Facebook/SuitsonUSA Donna (Sarah Rafferty) drops Harvey (Gabriel Macht) as her priority.

On the next episode of "Suits" season 7, titled "100," it seems that Mike has gotten Alex into deeper trouble after building a case against two companies that framed him for collusion.

As seen from the episode 8 promo, Alex is frustrated with Mike as he tells him, "It's only a matter of time until I got a bull's eye on my back!"

This might be an "impossible situation" as the episode listing describes it because Alex already took full responsibility for collusion to prevent his old firm going after the clients of Pearson Specter Litt after he took Harvey's offer to become a partner.

Harvey and Mike will have to ask for an outsider's help to get them out of the mess of Alex's baggage.

Meanwhile, Donna might be finally putting herself first over Harvey.

In the series' 100th episode, Donna will receive an offer from a mysterious man, to which she says, "I did put Harvey first... for too long."

One of the things fans are not expecting from Donna is to leave the firm now that she's become the chief operating officer, which leaves followers of the show guessing what her next big move will be.

Another surprise coming to "Suits" season 7 is that someone will put Louis (Rick Hoffman) out of words in his search for new associates. In the episode 8 trailer, Louis scolds a secretary about limiting their firm from having new associates.

However, once Louis sees the person inside the office, he becomes completely shocked and loses all his words.

Catch "Suits" season 7 every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on USA.