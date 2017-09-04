'Suits' Season 7 Episode 9 Spoilers: Mike to Submit a Business Proposal to Harvey

USA Network Harvey will accept Mike's business proposal in "Suits" season 7 episode 9.

This week's episode of "Suits" season 7 will have Mike (Patrick J. Adams) submitting a proposal to boost the business of Pearson Specter Litt.

The synopsis for "Suits" season 7 episode 9 has revealed that Mike is handing in a proposal to boost the income flow of Pearson Specter Litt. While the details of the said proposal remain unclear, it is said that Harvey (Gabriel Macht) will be amenable to it although it is suspected to be something that lawyers don't usually practice.

Nonetheless, it is said that Mike's proposal will have to take a backseat, reportedly, because of Harvey's past. As to what about Harvey's past will hinder Mike's business proposal, just like the details of the said proposal, no one knows for now.

However, the show runner of the USA Network series, Aaron Korsh, has revealed that the remaining episodes of "Suits" will continue to explore the love triangle involving Harvey, Donna (Sarah Rafferty), and Paula (Christina Cole), some can't help but suspect that Donna is the past that will put Mike's proposal on hold.

"I think Harvey and Donna's history and feelings are so strong and, especially coming off such a disappointment for Donna at the end of episode 8, that triangle will probably continue to exist. If Paula is in the picture, there is going to be some tension there, and we are definitely going to play some of that in (episodes) 9 and 10," Korsh said in an interview with Deadline.

Meanwhile, this week's episode 9 of "Suits" season 7 will also feature Rachel (Meghan Markle) feeling surprised as her dad, Robert (Wendell Pierce), invites her to join forces. As Korsh already revealed that the father and daughter will be working on a case together, it goes without saying that Rachel will accept Robert's proposal.

"Suits" Season 7 episode 9, titled "Shame," airs on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 9 p.m. EDT on USA Network.