'Suits' Season 7 News, Air Date: Photos From Premiere Episode Give Glimpse at What's to Come

Facebook/SUITSonUSA 'Suits' season 7 premieres July 12.

In less than week, fans will witness the premiere of "Suits" season 7. But before the new installment rolls around, fans can peruse through the first episode photos to get excited.

Seven images from the premiere episode have been obtained and published by Harper's Bazaar, and they offered a glimpse at what is in store for fans in season 7. The episode's title, "Skin in the Game," was previously revealed by showrunner Aaron Korsh via Twitter.

The first photo saw Harvey (Gabriel Macht) driving his car and curiously glancing at his left side. It remains to be seen what he was actually looking at, though. The second photo then showed him standing in a court room with Mike (Patrick J. Adams) by his side. It can be recalled that season 6 ended with Mike finally becoming a lawyer after doing his time behind bars.

The third photo gave fans a glimpse of Harvey, Louis (Rick Hoffman) and Donna (Sarah Rafferty) in a room together. Harvey and Louis appeared to be arguing about something, while Donna just watched it all go down. With Jessica (Gina Torres) gone, a managing seat was left open and it looks like Harvey will fill that role. Harvey and Louis have always had a rocky relationship, and the latter may not be too happy with the former in charge.

The next three images next featured Rachel (Meghan Markle), with the first one of her being in her office. Season 6 saw Rachel also becoming a lawyer after spending years as a paralegal. The next photo still has Rachel in her office, but Harvey is there to talk to her now. He does not look pleased, though. The last photo of Rachel sees her smiling at her fiance, Mike. They have been engaged for so long, and fans are surely keeping their fingers crossed that a wedding will take place soon.

Finally, the last photo sees the dream team standing face to face. Since Harvey is now managing the firm, he has moved his things into Jessica's previous office, leaving Mike with Harvey's old spot.

"Suits" season 7 will premiere on Wednesday, July 12, on the USA Network.