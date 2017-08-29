'Suits' Season 7 News: Show's Finale to Serve as Backdoor Pilot to Gina Torres' Spinoff Series

USA Network It's confirmed that Gina Torres' Jessica Pearson character is getting her own spinoff series.

After all the rumors and speculations, it is finally confirmed that Gina Torres' Jessica Pearson character is getting a spinoff series, and the season 7 finale of "Suits" will serve as a sort of a pilot for it.

As Torres' Jessica Pearson character has endeared herself to the avid followers of the hit USA Network legal procedural drama series, it was but inevitable for the fans to be saddened when it was announced last year that Torres was exiting from "Suits."

In an interview, Torres admitted that the primary reason why she had to leave the show was because of the taxing travel between her Los Angeles home and the "Suits" set in Toronto. According to the actress, while she loved her character, she just needed to attend to her personal life as well.

"I think the public doesn't understand the rigors of shooting a show for an actor, much less when you're on location and away from home... but my life is my life, and I need to take care of it," Torres told The New York Times last year.

While it was rumored earlier this year that Torres' character may be given a spinoff series after her exit from "Suits," it is finally confirmed that Jessica Pearson is, indeed, having her own spinoff series. In fact, according to reports, the season 7 finale of "Suits" next year will even serve as a backdoor pilot for the still untitled spinoff. Reportedly, the season 7 ender of "Suits" will have Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) reunited with Jessica Pearson as she adjusts to her new life in Chicago.

"Gina Torres is a terrific actress and a valued member of our family. Gina and Aaron have created a truly memorable character in Jessica Pearson, and we felt we owed it to the audience – and ourselves! – to follow her journey beyond the original show," said Jeff Wachtel, chief content officer for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment and president of Universal Cable Productions.

"Suits" season 7A currently airs over the USA Network on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT while its season 7B finale is expected to happen in early 2018.