'Suits' Season 7 Rumors: Harvey, Rachel to Clash Anew?

"Suits" season 7 is just around the corner, and based on one of the released promotional images for the highly anticipated procedural legal drama, it is suspected that Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Rachel (Meghan Markle) will be at odds once more.

USA NetworkShown are Rachel (Meghan Markle) and Harvey (Gabriel Macht) having a talk in "Suits" season 6 "Quid Pro Quo" episode.

After a tumultuous season 6, things are expected to be better in "Suits" season 7. With Mike (Patrick J. Adams) now out of prison and a certified lawyer, the worst may finally be over for him and the two people closest to his heart, Harvey and Rachel.

However, it is suspected that Harvey and Rachel's friendship may be put to test again in the upcoming season 7 of "Suits." Based on one of the promotional images for the USA Network TV series, Harvey looks unhappy as he looks intensely at Rachel, who is standing right in front of her.

To recall, the past season of "Suits" featured Rachel getting angry at Harvey as things seemed to be going wrong for the release of Mike from prison. However, things got back to normal when Mike was successfully released from jail, with Harvey even volunteering to help Rachel organize her previously postponed wedding with Mike.

Meanwhile, one of the promotional images suggests that things will be going smooth for Mike and Rachel as far as their relationship is concerned. As seen in the photo, Rachel is wearing a black blouse as she looks straight into his eyes. While there is no telling what they may be talking about, it is speculated that they may already be discussing their wedding plans.

To the uninitiated, the finale of "Suits" season 5 finale featured Mike and Rachel about to get married. However, as fate would have it, Mike was arrested for having posed as a lawyer on the day of his wedding. Now that Mike is out or prison and is a certified lawyer, will there be no more stopping the two from tying the knot?

Find out when "Suits" season 7 begins airing over USA Network this July 12.