'Suits' Season 7 Rumors: Harvey to Seek Help of Rival in Running Pearson Specter Litt

USA Network It is suspected that Harvey may seek the help of his friend Alex Williams in running Pearson Specter Litt.

"Suits" season 7 is not slated to kick off earlier than next week, but it is already suspected that Harvey (Gabriel Macht) will be having a hard time running Pearson Specterr Litt after the departure of Jessica (Gina Torres).

After a tumultuous season 6, Mike (Patrick J. Adams) returns to Pearson Specter Litt in "Suits" season 7, this time as a full-fledged and certified lawyer. However, apart from Mike returning as a legit lawyer this time, the law firm is also set to offer several other changes, such as Harvey now in charge of the law firm.

With Harvey still learning the ropes to properly manage the firm, it is predicted that he will be needing some help from other people. Based on the exclusive images obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, though, which offer a first-look at Dule Hill's Alex William character in the series, it seems that Harvey will be seeking the help of the new "Suits" character that has previously been reported to be a part of Pearson Specter Litt's rival firm, Bratton Gould. However, given Bratton Gould's supposed reputation of helping treacherous clients before, one can only wonder what help Alex can give Harvey.

Meanwhile, as of this writing, little is known as to how "Suits" season 7 will pan out given the changes that came about after its season 6. Forbes opines, though, that while the first two episodes of the series' upcoming season will still have a touch of its past seasons, it can only move forward.

While the series' major arc (Mike being a faux lawyer and his quest to become a legit one) is done and over with, "Suits" season 7 is expected to still run along consequences. This time, though, the consequences that the show will feature are not based on past failures but rather on momentary events. According to Forbes, the consequences featured in the episode 2 of the show are those of the events in its first episode, and it is expected that the show's new arc will take form from there.

"Suits" returns to the USA Network for its season 7 this July 12.