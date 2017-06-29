'Suits' Season 7 Spoilers: Donna Looks For a Promotion

Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) refuses to be just a regular secretary in the upcoming season of "Suits."

Facebook/SUITSonUSADonna is ready to soar in the next season of "Suits."

The synopsis for the premiere episode is out, and it hints of a change in the team's dynamics now that Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) is boss of Pearson Specter Litt.

According to CarterMatt, the two female characters are set to embrace their places in the "new world order." As seen in the promo, Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) is more than happy now that her boyfriend has his A-game back and is officially (and legally) part of the firm. Donna also looks at ease with her life now that the scandal is behind them. There is a certain change in her personality, though, that is not too hard to miss.

In the clip, the redhead is shown welcoming Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) to the team. Interestingly, she asks him to address her as "Ma'am" as she playfully, if not condescendingly, calls him "pretty boy." It looks like Donna is done playing the humble assistant card and is ready to be promoted to a higher position.

Previously, executive producer Aaron Korsh revealed that Rafferty's character is an ambitious one who will not hold back to achieve her dreams. Will Harvey acknowledge this and give her the accolade that she deserves?

"I would not phrase it as she's unhappy with her job. ... You could say [The Donna] was incredibly successful. ... But it wasn't about the money for her. It was about something to show, 'I can do more than just be a legal secretary.' But it wasn't that she's tired of it. It's more like she's evolving... But there's no doubt that this incident stirred something in her, and the genie isn't going back in the bottle," the EP said in a TVLine interview.

"Suits" is expected to return for its seventh season on July 12.