'Suits' Season 7 Spoilers: Harvey and Donna Refuse to Admit Their Feelings

The upcoming episode of "Suits" season 7 will see Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Donna (Sarah Rafferty) denying their feelings for each other.

The synopsis for the summer finale, titled "Donna," states that Mike (Patrick J. Adams) and Harvey will find themselves backed into a corner when their big move does not pay off. Meanwhile, Rachel (Meghan Markle) will grow worried that Robert (Wendell Pierce) is letting his past influence his judgment. Finally, Louis (Rick Hoffman) will lend Alex (Dule Hill) a hand when his client suddenly runs into some trouble.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opened with Donna telling Mike that she and Harvey "don't want to be together." However, it looked like Mike did not believe her and asked her if she was sure. He urged her to tell Harvey the truth about her feelings.

Meanwhile, Paula (Christina Cole) made it clear to Harvey that she did not care if he had someone else on his mind.

With Donna set to take the stand in the case, Mike warned Harvey that his perception may not be too grounded. "When someone is special to you, it can mess up your judgment," he told a defensive Harvey, who pointed out that he did not ask him for his advice.

The final scene in the trailer showed Donna walking away as Harvey looked devastated to see her go.

Fans have been waiting for a long time for Harvey and Donna to admit their feelings and finally be together, but they always seemed to find roadblocks along the way. It remains to be seen how the midseason finale will end. Harvey and Mike have a case to win against Andy Malik, and Harvey did not seem focused enough because Donna received a subpoena.

"Suits" season 7 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on USA Network.