'Suits' Season 7 Spoilers: Harvey at Odds With Partners; Jessica Makes an Appearance

'Suits' season 7 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on USA Network.

The upcoming episode of "Suits" season 7 will see Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) making an appearance as Harvey (Gabriel Macht) settles in his role of managing partner.

The synopsis for the next episode, titled "The Statue," states that Harvey's time as managing partner will not start out well. A bold decision he makes will not sit well with his fellow partners.

Meanwhile, Mike (Patrick J. Adams) will take on a pro bono case with the legal clinic, and Donna (Sarah Rafferty) will be facing problems of her own within the firm.

A teaser trailer for the new episode was also released. It opened with Harvey talking to Mike on the phone about something serious. The former is still dating his therapist, Paula (Christina Cole). The next scene featured Donna telling Harvey that he was "rushing into it," but he argued that he was only "being decisive." The clip ended with an appearance by Jessica having a phone conversation with Harvey.

The previous episode saw Harvey assuming the role of managing partner, which Louis (Rick Hoffman) was surprisingly fine with. Mike is now a real lawyer, and so is Rachel (Meghan Markle). As for Donna, wanting more out of her life led her to ask Harvey to make her a senior partner, which he did.

Everything seems to be going well for everyone at this point, but showrunner Aaron Korsh has assured fans that things will not stay the same for long. Their actions will have consequences, particularly for Harvey and Donna.

For one thing, Harvey agreed to do pro bono cases so that Mike would return to the firm. "That wasn't the most prudent thing to do," Korsh told The Hollywood Reporter.

He added: "You never know what the deal you make is going to do. There is an inherent conflict between representing the interests of the downtrodden and the powerless and corporate law, which represents the interests of the powerful and exploitative."

Donna, on the other hand, will have to deal with people at the firm who do not agree with her promotion to senior partner. After all, she has only really been Harvey's secretary during her time at the firm.

