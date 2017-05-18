'Suits' Season 7 Spoilers: Harvey Meets His Strongest Rival

Harvey Specter's (Gabriel Macht) biggest rival will turn out to be an old friend in the upcoming season of "Suits."

Facebook/SUITSonUSADule Hill is joining the cast of "Suits" for season 7.

According to spoilers, Harvey is set to reunite with Alex Williams (Dule Hill), a longtime friend who happens to be working at a rival company of Pearson Specter Litt's, the Bratton Gould. Alex's firm is also successful. It is, in fact, going to be one of the biggest competitors of Harvey's firm when it comes to raking in clients. Viewers are already looking forward to the rivalry between the two men as they attempt to one-up each other inside the courtroom.

Harvey's job as the new managing partner of the firm is no joke. Without Jessica Pearson's (Gina Torres) stabilizing presence, he is bound to make mistakes. Harvey has always been the number two guy. It was Jessica who made the big decisions. Now that she has officially left the company, Harvey and the rest will have no choice but to man up and take the lead. Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) has already relinquished the top spot for Harvey. It was Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) who persuaded his mentor to take over Jessica's position.

Executive producer Aaron Korsh told Deadline the change would not be easy for the lawyer. He will struggle as he gets used to his new role as the managing partner of Pearson Specter Litt. Harvey will also have to determine the style he will adopt in running the firm. He may opt to follow Jessica's lead, but it may have disastrous repercussions.

"Harvey has always been a freestyler, he's been number 2. He's always had Jessica and the ultimate responsibility of running the firm and keeping it together, which gave Harvey a lot of freedom to behave a certain way. He could be a gunslinger and do wild things because Jessica was always there to rein him in and pick up the slack. ... Is he going to be worried that he can't fill her shoes? Because Jessica was a huge force and presence in his life so that's all going to play out throughout the course of Season 7," the EP teased.

"Suits" season 7 is expected to air on July 12.