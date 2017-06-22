'Suits' Season 7 Spoilers: Harvey Prepares Mike for New Challenge

Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) cannot wait for Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) to start earning his keep in the firm in the upcoming season of "Suits."

Facebook/SUITSonUSAMike is eager to prove his worth in the next season of "Suits."

The new promo released for the USA Network series shows Harvey and Mike getting ready to show off their skills to the legal community. Both are looking forward to bringing Pearson Specter Litt back on top of the food chain and earning new clients. Harvey is especially excited that his protégé is back where he belongs. He wants Mike to adjust to his new position in the firm and to show their rivals that the fraud case is already miles behind him.

Mike looks satisfied and at ease now that he has finally gotten a law degree. He is reunited with his girlfriend Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), who seems happy that he is back. In the clip, the attractive paralegal is telling Mike that they should celebrate while pulling him in for a kiss. Mike also meets Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) and he cannot help but notice that she has changed. The redhead is no longer Harvey's humble secretary. She asks Mike to address her as "Ma'am" while she calls him "pretty boy."

Executive producer Aaron Korsh previously spoke about Rafferty's character coming into the new season. According to him, Donna has her dreams to pursue. Although she is established in her own right, the redhead knows she is capable of achieving so much more than her present situation.

"I would not phrase it as she's unhappy with her job. ... You could say [The Donna] was incredibly successful. ... But it wasn't about the money for her. It was about something to show, 'I can do more than just be a legal secretary.' But it wasn't that she's tired of it. It's more like she's evolving... But there's no doubt that this incident stirred something in her, and the genie isn't going back in the bottle," the EP teased in a TVLine interview.

"Suits" season 7 is expected to air on July 12.