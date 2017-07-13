'Suits' Season 7 Spoilers: Harvey Thinks Louis Should Take Some Time Off

Facebook/SUITSonUSA Harvey and Louis will clash in the next episodes of "Suits."

Harvey Specter (Macht) is concerned that Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) might be too heartbroken to focus on business in the following episodes of "Suits."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harvey will soon be reaching out to an old friend in handling a case. This man, Alex Williams (Dule Hill), is actually from a rival firm. He is a senior partner at Bratton Gould and is an experienced and successful lawyer with an impressive list of clients.

It remains unclear in what capacity will Harvey need Alex, but there is a hint that he might be getting some advice, especially since Louis seems to be unable to effectively perform his duties at Pearson Specter Litt. However, the latter will definitely not like Harvey bypassing him and asking the enemy for help.

Last season, Louis' fiancée, Tara (Carly Pope), broke up with him. Executive producer Aaron Korsh said in his March interview with TVLine that Hoffman's character would not be his one hundred percent in the next episodes of the new season. In fact, he may even become one of Harvey's problems, especially now that the mediator, Jessica, has officially left the company. Harvey will likely prefer that Louis take a long rest and get over his depression instead of spreading negative vibes in the building.

"What happened to Louis is going to affect his reaction to things in the beginning part of [next] season, certainly the first episode. The notion of Harvey becoming managing partner is not something that Louis would go to the mattresses over, to use the Godfather expression. The question is: When Harvey makes specific decisions from the position of managing partner that Louis disagrees with, how's that going to go?" the EP teased.

In the first episode of season 7 titled "Skin In the Game," Harvey finally told Louis that he was taking over Jessica's old role as a managing partner. Louis did not contest it as he knows he is not okay.

"Suits'" season 7 airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT.