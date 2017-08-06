'Suits' Season 7 Spoilers: Louis and Paula Keep a Secret From Harvey; Rachel Gets Suspicious

Facebook/SUITSonUSA 'Suits' season 7 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on USA Network.

The upcoming episode of "Suits" season 7 will see Mike (Patrick J. Adams) struggling to keep his involvement in Oliver's (Jordan Johnson-Hinds) case a secret.

The synopsis of the next episode, which is titled "Brooklyn Housing," states that Mike will try very hard to manage his situation. He already gave his word that he would help a family in need, but he also has to make sure he accomplishes his responsibilities at work.

Meanwhile, Louis (Rick Hoffman) will discover a sensitive issue involving Harvey (Gabriel Macht). As a result, Harvey will request that Louis keep the matter to himself. Finally, Donna (Sarah Rafferty) will do some background checking on a potential new recruit.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Louis speaking to Harvey about the aforementioned sensitive issue, as he has just found out that the latter has been dating his therapist. He is visibly surprised. Harvey, on the other hand, tells Louis that he is capable of handling his personal life himself.

However, it seems that Paula (Christina Cole) is hiding something from Harvey, as the clip teases of secrets becoming lies. "There are things about this situation that I'd rather not share with Harvey," Paula tells Louis, who agrees to keep whatever it is she is hiding under lock and key.

Speaking of secrets, Mike is keeping one of his own from Harvey. The previous episode saw Mike agreeing to help Oliver with his case, even though he promised Harvey he would not get involved. And based on the trailer, it looks like there is a time limit to Mike working on the case before he gets discovered.

The final scene in the trailer shows Rachel (Meghan Markle) asking Mike to reveal what he has been keeping from her. She argues that she will get even more suspicious about other things if he does not tell her the truth.

"Suits" season 7 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on USA Network.