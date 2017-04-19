'Suits' Season 7 Spoilers: Louis to Challenge Harvey for Top Position

Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) has half a mind to support Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) in the latter's bid for top dog position in the upcoming season of "Suits."

Facebook/SUITSonUSAHarvey takes over in the next season of "Suits."

During the last season's finale, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) convinced his mentor to take over Jessica Pearson's (Gina Torres) chair in Pearson Specter Litt. Since she decided to leave the firm, the managing partner position is vacant. As senior partners, Louis and Harvey are obviously next in line for it.

Louis seemed to be supportive of Harvey's bid for the position, but executive producer Aaron Korsh told TVLine he might still change his mind. Korsh even hinted that Louis' current heartbreak might affect his mindset to a certain degree. Previously, his fiancée, Tara (Carly Pope), broke up with him.

"What happened to Louis is going to affect his reaction to things in the beginning part of [next] season, certainly the first episode. The notion of Harvey becoming managing partner is not something that Louis would go to the mattresses over, to use the Godfather expression. The question is: When Harvey makes specific decisions from the position of managing partner that Louis disagrees with, how's that going to go?" the EP teased.

The showrunner also revealed to Deadline that it is likely the potential friction between the two men would not be about Harvey taking over the position, but more of his management style.

Jessica's leadership is decidedly different from Harvey's. The firm flourished under her management because she was able to provide balance to Harvey and Louis' contradicting nature. As with how they opposed Jessica's decisions in the past, Harvey can expect having the same problem with Louis. There is bound to be a lot of scuffles as they both adjust to the change in dynamics. The fact that Louis is still heartbroken over Tara's betrayal will also affect their relationship. How long will viewers have to wait until they see Harvey and Louis' first major fight?

"Suits" season 7 is expected to air on July 12 on the USA network.