'Suits' Season 7 Spoilers: Mike Deals With Discrimination at Work

Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) is ready to handle cases the legal way on behalf of Pearson Specter Litt in the upcoming season of "Suits."

During last season's finale, Mike finally got his law degree. As expected, he was offered a job in his mentor's firm. Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) was determined to get Mike back in Pearson Specter Litt and tap on his expertise, even though he knew of the possible repercussions of hiring someone like him.

Mike's fraud case was the talk of the town for a long time. In an interview with TVLine, executive producer Aaron Korsh talked about the possible discrimination Mike would face as he takes on his cases.

"It doesn't mean that he is free forever from the knowledge of his secret, or free from anybody bringing it up. He is still going to have to deal with those questions. But what he doesn't have to deal with is the worry that he's going to lose his freedom. ... But it is legitimate to wonder: Are people that he goes up against going to bring this up to try to throw doubt on a jury or a judge about his honesty or intentions in a given case?" the EP teased.

Mike is not the only one who will face huge hurdles in the new installment. Harvey will also have to do some adjustments, especially as he takes over Jessica Pearson's (Gina Torres) position. Being a managing partner means doing jobs he does not usually do. Then, there is the threat that Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) might challenge him for the position. It has been teased that Louis would have a short fuse after his breakup with Tara (Carly Pope).

Meanwhile, Rachel Zane's (Meghan Markle) return in the firm has been recently teased in the promo for season 7. The paralegal was once romantically involved with Mike. They were even planning to get married, until Rachel's parents got in the way. They did not want their daughter to be with a criminal.

"Suits" season 7 is expected to air on July 12.