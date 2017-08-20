'Suits' Season 7 Spoilers: Mike Jeopardizes His Job, Loses Harvey's Trust

Facebook/SUITSonUSA 'Suits' season 7 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on USA Network.

The upcoming episode of "Suits" season 7 will see Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Mike (Patrick J. Adams) at odds about what is right.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Full Disclosure," states that Harvey will find out just how deep Alex (Dule Hill) is involved in the prison case. Mike, on the other hand, will not agree with Harvey on how to handle the case, which will lead him to try and push through with it.

Meanwhile, Dr. Lipschitz (Ray Proscia) will compel Louis (Rick Hoffman) to get out of his comfort zone. Finally, Donna (Sarah Rafferty) will find it difficult to juggle her professional and personal lives.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opened with Alex wanting to tell Mike the whole truth, but Harvey does not agree and stops him in his tracks.

"You're gonna give him a match to light the whole d*** thing on fire," Harvey counters.

The next scene saw Mike asking Harvey to give him all the details, but it does not look like he will be convincing enough. Harvey argues that he is unable to trust Mike, which is why he cannot tell him the truth.

The clip teased that loyalty will be tested, as Mike is shown telling an unseen person what he intends to do.

"I am going to get the case opened in criminal court," Mike asserts.

Rachel (Meghan Markle) is understandably concerned because Mike is jeopardizing his job at the firm. She argues that he could get fired for what he is trying to do, but it looks like he is ready to lose his job.

"If Harvey's gonna let me go, then he can let me go," he says to her.

This is not the first time Harvey and Mike have clashed over a decision, but it remains to be seen how far they are both willing to take this case.

"Suits" season 7 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on USA Network.