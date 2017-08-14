'Suits' Season 7 Spoilers: Will Mike Drop the Prison Case?

In this week's episode of legal drama "Suits," Mike (Patrick J. Adams) will have to deal with the consequences of his actions and challenges surrounding his prison case.

As revealed in the synopsis of episode 6 of "Suits" season 7, titled "Home to Roost," Mike has to face a blowback from the case he is secretly working on with Oliver (Jordan Johnson-Hinds). Although the tease does not indicate Mike's challenges, a trailer for the episode suggests where his problem stems from.

Harvey (Gabriel Macht) wanted Mike off the case, but the latter did not do as told. In addition, his insistence of keeping this a secret continues to upset fiancé Rachel (Meghan Markle).

"I had to lie to Harvey's face. I want to hear that you're dropping this... thing," Rachel tells her fiancé.

To recap, Mike learned in the third episode of the season that the son of a client died behind bars because they were understaffed. He took the case thinking that they could successfully sue the prison. Harvey, however, ordered Mike to drop the case as it had conflicts with Alex's (Dule Hill) client.

The former ex-con, however, passed the case to Oliver. Upon finding out that Alex's client is aware of Mike's connection to the clinic, Harvey made him swear to drop the lawsuit. And in addition, he had him sign a document claiming his noninvolvement with the clinic's lawsuit against the prison.

Elsewhere in the episode, Harvey will have trouble plucking up the courage to tell Donna (Sarah Rafferty) the truth about his relationship with Paula (Christina Cole).

Another character whose actions will come to haunt him is Louis (Rick Hoffman). He will face the consequence of his past.

"Suits" season 7 episode 6, titled "Home to Roost," airs Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 9 p.m. ET on USA Network.