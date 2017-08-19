'Suits' Spin-Off Premiere Date, Plot News: Series Extension Kicks Off in 'Suits' Finale; Jessica Gets Caught in Politics

The spin-off featuring Gina Torres' Jessica Pearson living a new life in Chicago will begin in the season 7 finale of "Suits."

Facebook/SuitsonUSA The season 7 finale of "Suits" will serve as the backdoor pilot for Gina Torres' new spin-off series.

USA Network has announced that in the season 7 finale of "Suits," Harvey (Gabriel Macht), Mike (Patrick J. Adams), Louis (Rick Hoffman), Donna (Sarah Rafferty) and Rachel (Meghan Markle) will be reunited with Jessica in Chicago. The episode will also serve as the backdoor pilot for her spin-off series, TVLine confirmed.

In the spin-off series, surprisingly, Jessica will not be working with the law. Instead, it will follow the character as she enters the complicated world of politics.

According to the official logline for the season 7 finale, Jessica gets involved in the "dirty world of Chicago politics" where she will have to use her legal wits and close ties from Pearson Specter Litt to glide through the waters of her new territory.

The spin-off series was actually Torres' idea when she realized that she missed her character and wondered what Jessica would be doing after her big move to Chicago. However, Torres admitted that she doesn't want the show to be an extension of "Suits," which is why she pitched Jessica going into politics.

"I wanted it to be its own entity, and so moving it away from a glossy attorney show, I wanted it to be darker, a little more reality-based, a little grittier and to reflect what it is that we are going through in the country," Torres explained to Deadline.

The actress added that Jessica would have a lot of great stories to tell because of the nature of her character.

"This woman, whom you've seen for six seasons walk a razor-thin line between legal, not so legal, good, bad, whatever she had to do to survive and save her firm, and she did it quite brilliantly, I think those are qualities that lend themselves to good storytelling," Torres said of her character.

The untitled 'Suits' spin-off is set to premiere in 2018 on USA.