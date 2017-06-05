Summer 2017 News: How Kids in New York Can Enjoy School Break Without Spending Much

With summer 2017 officially here, there is no denying that the opportunity for kids to have fun and learn while on a school break is here again. However, fun learning does not have to come with a high price tag during this summer break season in New York City as there are many activities that kids and parents alike can engage in without having to spend much.

Facebook/American Museum of Natural HistoryShown is one of the Egyptian mummies currently displayed at the American Museum of Natural History.

One of the most highly recommended activities for New York kids to do while on a summer break this year is a visit to the American Museum of Natural History. Apart from housing dinosaur artifacts, the museum also houses the largest collection of mummies from Egypt and Peru.

It has been learned from the official website of the American Museum of Natural History that the mummy exhibit started last March 17 and will go on until Jan. 7, 2018. While the exhibit comes with a price, the experience that comes with the learning and discovery are all worth it, not only for children but even to their adult companions.

According to reports, the exhibit consists of 18 preserved figures from Egypt and Peru, and the exhibit aims at educating the visitors on what's inside them and how they were created by their respective civilizations, including the one from the Roman-era Egypt (30 BC–AD 646).

While the mummy has never been unwrapped as it was carefully preserved, what's inside it has been revealed -- including the extremely detailed views of bones, muscles, and even the hair of the persons inside their wrappings and coffins -- thanks to computerized tomography (CT) scanning done on it in 2011.

However, a visit to the American Museum of Natural History is not the only way for New York kids to learn and have fun while on summer break. With the tradition of Stories at the Statue still practiced every Saturday of summer since it began in 1956, kids and parents alike can be entertained without spending a single penny as they listen to children's tales from around the world being told.