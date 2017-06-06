Summer 2017 TV Shows Premiere and Finale Dates: Supernatural Book-to-TV Adaptations to Watch Out For

A new lineup of shows, old and new, is coming this summer to either bid their final hurrah or set out on a hopefully long and successful television run. And among this roster of shows are some drama offerings with a supernatural twist.

Facebook/NBCMidnightTexasPromotional image for NBC’s upcoming supernatural series “Midnight, Texas,” premiering Monday, July 24.

With the impending first season finale of Starz's television adaptation of "American Gods," fans can look forward to some new titles to whet their appetites for the fantastical, at least, until the end of the summer TV season.

The dark fantasy series based on Neil Gaiman's award-winning novel of the same name will be airing the final episode of its first season on Sunday, June 18. Will Shadow (Ricky Whittle) finally understand just what he's signed up for, or has the mysterious Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) been roping him through one elaborate con-game all along?

On the other hand, June will be drawing inspiration from yet another written source, this time from one of Stephen King's horrific novellas. Premiering on Thursday, June 22, on Spike, "The Mist" tells the story of a quaint town that is suddenly covered in a thick cloud of mist that cuts them off from the rest of the world. The isolation, confusion, and panic that ensues eventually lead to anarchy as the mysterious creatures lurking in the mist close in.

The supernatural adaptations continue on in July when NBC premieres "Midnight, Texas," based on Charlaine Harris' hit book series, "True Blood." Kicking off its first episode on Monday, July 24, the upcoming series features a remote Texas town known as Midnight, which provides a safe haven for vampires, witches, psychics, and anybody else who is "different." In order to preserve this sanctuary, the inhabitants of the town will find themselves fighting off outside pressures from rowdy biker gangs, suspicious cops, and their own dangerous pasts.

Meanwhile, FX's adaptation of the bestselling trilogy by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan will be airing its fourth and final season on Sunday, July 16. "The Strain" will be catching up with its heroes nine months into a global nuclear apocalypse following the explosion that happened in the previous season's finale. The strigoi have tipped the scales of power now that the sun has practically been blotted out. Humanity is on the brink of extinction, and it will be up to Eph (Corey Stoll) and his crew to try and save the world one last time.

For a complete list of what's coming and what's ending in this year's summer television season, viewers can visit TV Line's calendar and a more extensive list of season and series premieres on Deadline.