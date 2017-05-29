Summer Movies 2017 Latest News: What Are Some of the Biggest Titles This Season?

As Memorial Day comes around to mark the unofficial start of the summer season, the movie industry has already started releasing some of the biggest titles for Summer 2017.

Facebook/PiratesOfTheCaribbeanA promo image of "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" used as the cover photo of the movie series' official Facebook page.

The unofficial summer movie run this year could be said to have started with "Baywatch," starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Its story features the lifeguard crew working to stop a drug dealing operation from taking root in their beaches.

Disney's latest installment of "Pirates of the Caribbean," still starring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, sailed to theaters everywhere last May 26.

"Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is the fifth movie in the franchise. It follows the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow while he's being chased relentlessly by Armando Salazar (Javier Bardem) and his crew of Spanish Navy ghosts in their drive to clear the seas of all pirates.

"Wonder Woman: Rise of the Warrior" marks the first solo outing of DC Comics' Amazon warrior. It will premiere on June 2. This movie also delves into a take on her origin story, in which Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) finds Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), a military pilot, as he is washed ashore.

As shown in the official final trailer, Wonder Woman travels from her home in Themyscira to wartime London to bring an end to the war.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland takes on the role of the web-slinger Spider-Man, or Peter Parker, as "Spider-Man: Homecoming" premieres on July 7. The said film features Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) playing the role of a mentor to Peter Parker as he sets out on his path as a superhero.

Things will not be so easy for the budding crime fighter, as Vulture (Michael Keaton) menaces New York City and threatens those close to Spider-Man.