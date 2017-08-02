Summer Phoenix Officially Files for Divorce From Estranged Husband Casey Affleck

After nine years of marriage, Summer Phoenix has filed for divorce from husband Casey Affleck.

REUTERS/Mike Blake Actor Casey Affleck arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017.

Reports confirmed that the 38-year-old actress is seeking for spousal support. She is also asking for joint physical and legal custody of their two sons, 13-year-old Indiana and 9-year-old Atticus.

The Oscar-winning actor and model announced their split in 2016. However, Phoenix listed November 2015 as the date of their separation in the petition.

"Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix have amicably separated. They remain very close friends," the duo said in a joint press release last year.

Affleck's estranged wife is the sister of Joaquin Phoenix, who worked with the actor on the "I'm Still Here" mockumentary in 2010. Affleck, on the other hand, is famously known as the younger brother of actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck.

Affleck first met Phoenix in the late '90s after he starred in a film with her brother.

"She was going out with someone else and I said, 'Man, she's cute,' and [Joaquin] said, 'You should see if she'll go out with you ... don't worry about that dude,'" Affleck told The Daily Beast in a previous interview.

Affleck and Phoenix had been in a relationship since 2000. They both appeared in "Committed" (2000) and starred alongside Matt Damon in the 2002 play titled "This Is Our Youth." Before tying the knot in June 2006, the pair welcomed their first child in May 2004. Their second son was born four years later in January 2008. They were last seen together in a public event back in 2014.

The Los Angeles Times pointed out that coincidentally, Affleck is the latest Oscar winner to deal with divorce. Some of the Academy Award winners whose marriages failed shortly after they won include Halle Berry, Sam Mendes, Sandra Bullock, Reese Witherspoon, Kirk Douglas and Nicholas Cage. The media outlet also noted that there are theories surrounding the "Oscar curse" which traces back to the 1930s.