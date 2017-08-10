SummerSlam 2017 News: Match Card Includes Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, and More

Facebook/WWE SummerSlam/WWE A promo image of the WWE SummerSlam 2017 Pay-per-view event, coming on Sunday, August 20.

SummerSlam 2017 is just around the corner and wrestling fans cannot stop raving about it. Just like in the past several years, this year's event will feature matches between some of the biggest stars from "Monday Night Raw" and "Smackdown Live."

The upcoming pay-per-view event from the WWE will mark the third year in a row that it has been held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Slated for Aug. 20, this year's SummerSlam will feature exciting title matches, except for the Raw tag team championship and the Intercontinental title.

Now that it is only two weeks before the big event, the SummerSlam match card is almost completely filled. For the Universal Championship, fans will witness a match between Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe. For this fight, Lesnar is set to defend his title against the three others.

Naomi and Natalya will also face off for the SmackDown Women's Championship. This fight comes after Natalya's Fatal 5-way win at "Battleground" recently.

Other lady fighters who will join this year's SummerSlam are Alexa Bliss versus Sasha Banks or possibly Nia Jax. Alexa is the reigning Raw Women's Champion and was supposed to go up against Bayley, who earned her spot in the event after taking down Banks in their previous fight. However, it seems Bayley is out due to an injury she obtained from a previous match with Jax.

For the WWE championship, it is going to be Jinder Mahal vs Shinsuke Nakamura. This is one of the most highly anticipated matches in the upcoming SummerSlam, especially since wrestling fans witnessed how Nakamura previously knocked down the legend, John Cena. However, Cena fans need not worry as he also has a match in SummerSlam against Baron Corbin.

After beating Ariya Daivari last week during "205 Live," Akira Tozawa will face Neville for the Cruiserweight championship. Meanwhile, AJ Styles and Kevin Owens will go up against each other for the United States championship, where Shane McMahon will be the guest referee.

According to reports, SummerSlam 2017 will last for six hours.