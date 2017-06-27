'Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly' Ratings News Update: NBC Series Hits a New Low in Fourth Week

The fourth week of the brand-new NBC news series "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly" on the air saw it slip to its lowest ratings yet.

(Photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)TV host Megyn Kelly arrives for the Time 100 Gala in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S.A., April 25, 2017.

According to Nielsen data, the latest episode that featured "Hillbilly Elegy" author J. D. Vance garnered a 0.4 rating in the adults 18 to 49 demographics with 3.4 million viewers.

This is a major drop from the previous week — the one that featured the highly controversial InfoWars founder Alex Jones — that locked in a 0.5 rating and had 3.6 million viewers tuning in.

The latest numbers are almost half the viewership and ratings "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly" got on its premiere last June 4.

There were 6.2 million viewers who watched the former Fox News host and attorney Megyn Kelly interview Russian president Vladimir Putin in the premiere and it got a 0.8 rating.

"Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly" has not been doing well in the ratings side of things so far but it never fails to make the headlines due to the controversies surrounding the guests and even the host.

Kelly was criticized for putting a spotlight on someone like Jones, who dismisses the tragic Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting as staged. Her interview with Putin was also criticized by some.

This does not mean that "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly" is getting the axe though. According to Huffington Post, like most shows, it might take a while for the series to get off the ground.

According to Newsweek, while it was the lowest-rated "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly" episode so far, her interview with Vance showed Kelly be "comfortable in her new role" post FOX News.

Kelly talked to Vance about his memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," his achievements and troubled childhood — a 12-year-old Vance saw his drug-addicted mother arrested — among many others.

Despite this, the publication pointed out that the falling ratings of "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly" has "the right ... rejoicing," citing an article from The Daily Caller with the headline "Liberals No Longer Want Megyn Kelly."