Sunrise's 'Code Geass' Season 3 Rumored to Air Later This Year

"Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion" is expected to return with an all-new season after the anime was cut short back in 2008. Rumor has it the third season will air later this year.

Official Code Geass Australia Website Promotional banner for 'Code Geass'

A report from Celebeat suggests that production for season 3 of "Code Geass" has already begun. A trailer for the trilogy films, which will all launch before the series debuts, reportedly indicated the release date of season 3. "2017 is the start of a new age!" is what the trailer pointed out, the publication reported. If the rumors are true, then the film trilogy should debut in the following weeks.

On the other hand, there are also rumors suggesting that the third season will air in 2018 or 2019.

Although not much has been said about "Code Geass" season 3, the new season is believed to pick up after the Zero Requiem arc.

As previously reported, Johnny Yong Bosch, the American voice actor of the titular character, previously expressed his thoughts on the renewal of "Code Geass."

"When I first heard there was another season I was like mhmmm," Bosch told the crowd at the Anime Triad Convention in North Carolina. "Because it was a great ending!"

"They were like hmm, maybe we should bring it back. That's the nature of it right? It's a risk. I hope it's going to be great! But you never know," he added.

"Code Geass" aired from 2006 to 2008 on MBS in Japan. Although the show only aired two seasons, the series was a recipient of multiple awards at the Tokyo International Anime Fair, Animage Anime Grand Prix, and Animation Kobe event.

To note, "Code Geass" season 3 has yet to receive an official release date. Anime enthusiasts should treat the latest news as speculation until proven otherwise.

More updates should arrive soon.