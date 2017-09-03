'Super Beat Sports' Arrives for the Nintendo Switch This Year

Harmonix Promotional gameplay still for "Super Beat Sports."

Nintendo Switch players are getting a "Super Beat Sports" release later this year.

"Super Beat Sports" is like a variant of the 2015-released Apple TV game "Beat Sports." It will feature "five sports-themed mini games with a twist – everything is musical."

This means that playing based on the conventional rules of sports included in the game is not enough to advance. Players will have to "swing, volley, and score" in tune to the mini games' musical background.

Based on the available gameplay trailer and screenshots, "Super Beat Sports" also make use of bizarre sports equipment. For example, characters can be seen using a folded chair and a guitar while playing the game.

However, common sports equipment such as baseball bats, tennis rackets, and a baseball glove are also seen being used in the gameplay teasers.

As explained in the game's "main features" description, players can customize their "slugger's outfit" and bats. Players can "go traditional or try something 'special.'"

Meanwhile, the developers also added a multiplayer mode that will allow up to four people playing together. The multiplayer game mode of "Super Beat Sports" can be played either when the Nintendo Switch is docked or in handheld mode. Moreover, it is also important to note that all mini games of "Super Beat Sports can be played in multiplayer mode.

It is also worth mentioning that "Super Beat Sports" offer several options for gaming control, as it allows Nintendo Switch owners to play the game with either a Pro controller or JoyCon and either in a horizontal or vertical direction.

According to reports, the game can perform in High-Definition Rumble and run at a 60-frames-per-second frame rate both for TV and handheld mode.

While Harmonix has yet to announce the specific release date for "Super Beat Sports," it is expected to go live on the Nintendo eShop within the third quarter of 2017.

"Super Beat Sports'" developer Harmonix is a video game studio famously known for music-themed titles such as franchises "Karaoke Revolution," "Guitar Hero," "Rock Band," "Dance Central," and more.