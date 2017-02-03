Super Bowl 2017 News: Lady Gaga to Provide In-Between Game Entertainment; Various Movie Trailers to Be Shown

The stage is all set for the football showdown between American Football Conference (AFC) champions, New England Patriots, and the National Football Conference (NFC) leaders, the Atlanta Falcons, in this Sunday's Super Bowl LI. Aside from the main gaming event, a lot of other attractions are attached to the country's biggest sporting spectacle, including a halftime performance and movie trailers dropping during commercial breaks.

Reuters/Michael FialaOverview of half-time show during the NFL's Super Bowl 50 football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016

This year's Super Bowl half-time show act will be headlined by Lady Gaga. While specifics of what will be in store for fans are being kept under wraps, the Mother Monster has provided a couple of teases exciting her fans for her 12-minute production. Known for putting up a show every time she steps on stage, she recently revealed in an interview with Mix 104.1 radio program "Karson & Kennedy" that there will be a portion of the performance where she will be suspended from the roof of the stadium.

As for any surprise guests during the spectacle? Gaga was coy about the possibility of good friend and frequent collaborator, Tony Bennett, appearing on stage with her during the show. "Tony, you know, is the best there is, and if he was in it, it would be fantastic," she said. In the end, she promised to deliver nothing short of a great performance, saying that this year's halftime event is "going to be fantastic."

In terms of upcoming movies dropping their trailers during the live telecast of Super Bowl LI, Deadline reports a slew of big budgeted flicks buying airtime for the release of their respective promotional TV spots. The list includes Paramount, which will run a "Transformers: The Last Knight" trailer during the game, while its live-action adaptation of "Ghost in the Shell" will drop even before kick-off.

Meanwhile, Disney will also have two properties to promote in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" as well as the next installment of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise. Sony Pictures, on the other hand, has one spot reserved for an unknown project, but most likely, it would be for a new look on "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Interestingly, Warner Bros., which is scheduled to release "Wonder Woman" this summer and "Justice League" this fall, did not buy any airtime for the live telecast.

Super Bowl LI will be held at Houston's NRG Stadium this coming Sunday, Feb. 5, at 6:30 p.m. EST. The event will be broadcast across various platforms.