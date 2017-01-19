'Super Bowl 51' Halftime Show Rumors: Lady Gaga Reportedly Has Elaborate Plans In Mind For The Eagerly Anticipated Performance

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

During halftime of "Super Bowl 51," none other than the flamboyant Lady Gaga will be the one taking to the stage, and the latest rumors are hinting that fans could be in for quite a show.

REUTERS/Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Jan 7, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; A countdown to Super Bowl LI scrolls outside of NRG Stadium before the AFC Wild Card playoff football game between the Houston Texans and the Oakland Raiders.

The famously over-the-top artist is not known for holding back anyway, but there are rumblings that she may be attempting to raise the bar even higher for herself, regardless if that means literally scaling greater heights.

According to a recent report from Page Six, Gaga has apparently thought about doing at least a part of her act from high above the NRG Stadium in Houston, the chosen venue for the upcoming sporting and entertainment event.

Specifically, Gaga may even be considering performing while on top of the stadium's dome.

That's a bold plan for sure, and exactly how the singer intends to pull it off remains unknown.

One way to execute the performance reportedly being discussed may involve the singer getting airlifted to the right spot atop the stadium, while another apparently involves a hole being cut into the dome in order to make things happen.

Notably, it doesn't seem as though Gaga's plans for the "Super Bowl 51" halftime show are set in stone just yet but if she really does pull off that rooftop performance, then there's a chance that her show could be even more exhilarating than the actual football game that will be taking place on the field.

Fans who want a sneak peek of Gaga's preparations for her upcoming performance can check out a behind-the-scenes video recently shared by Pepsi's official Twitter account. In the video, Gaga reveals that she has been thinking about this upcoming performance for quite some time now, sharing that she has been planning for it since she was just 4 years old.

Viewers will be able to check out Lady Gaga's performance during halftime of "Super Bowl 51" that's set to take place on Feb. 2.