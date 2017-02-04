Super Bowl LI Commercials: Companies Try to Win Viewers' Attention With Witty Star-Studded TV Ads

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Apart from watching which team is going to bring home the National Football League's championship title, Super Bowl has been an occasion for companies and brands to bring out their most enticing and wittiest TV commercials to catch viewers' interest.

There is no doubt that the annual Super Bowl is one of the most watched events in America and in some parts of the world. In fact, Super Bowl is not just for football fans since the organization has made it a tradition to enlist the best performers for the halftime show.

Super Bowl 50 was dubbed last year as the most-watched program in TV history, gathering as much as 167 million viewers. That being said, it would be a big missed opportunity for companies and brands not to secure a TV advertisement slot.

However, the chance for companies and brands to present their advertisements to more than a hundred million viewers will obviously cost a lot. A previous report from Variety shared that a 30-second TV commercial slot during the Super Bowl telecast is priced at $5 million.

With companies bringing their A-game in the TV ads department, viewers have also been anticipating which commercial will stand out. Some also find it interesting to look out for which celebrity will be featured in the ads.

According to Advertising Age, this year, there will be up to 39 TV ads that can be expected from a wide variety of companies and brands for food and beverages, technology, automobiles and more. Some of them are listed here.

In the food and beverages category, Snickers will try something unusual and was never done before by presenting a live commercial featuring "Star Wars" star Adam Driver. Another candy brand, Skittles, has already debuted its TV ad on YouTube. The ad immediately joined the platform's list of trending videos. As of writing, it has accumulated more than six million views already.

Some of the biggest fast food chains in the U.S. will definitely not miss the show. The 30-second Wendy's commercial will remind viewers, "Don't settle for frozen beef," while KFC will feature a 15-second advertisement with two Colonel Sanders. Billy Zane will be the Colonel made of gold who's promoting the new Georgia Gold Honey Mustard BBQ chicken variant. Zane is joined by Rob Riggle.

Some of the exciting technology company ads will come from Nintendo, which will focus on its upcoming portable console, the Nintendo Switch. Microchip maker Intel had enlisted Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Website builder Wix.com went for an action-packed commercial with "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot and Jason Statham, aka The Transporter.

Automobile companies have also geared up to showcase their flagship vehicles. Lexus will feature a dance-themed ad for the 2018 LC 500. Kia brings Melissa McCarthy to the desert to advertise the 2017 Kia Niro. Mercedes Benz signed Peter Fonda to showcase the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster while the Coen Brothers directed the commercial. Cam Newton plays football against kids without noticing he is being coached by supermodel Miranda Kerr in the Buick TV ad.

Fans and non-fans of football will barely have a downtime watching the game as they will be kept entertained every second. Super Bowl LI will be opened with the national anthem performed by country music star Luke Bryan while Lady Gaga will heat up the event with her halftime performance.

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will both do their best to win the championship at Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The live telecast will be provided by Fox.