Super Bowl LI Prediction: New England Patriots Win in EA's 'Madden NFL 17' Forecast

The New England Patriots have been proclaimed the champions of Super Bowl LI in Electronic Arts' famous National Football League-licensed simulation game "Madden NFL 17."

YouTube/EA SPORTSEA predicts New England Patriots will win Super Bowl LI against Atlanta Falcons, 27-24.

The Super Bowl LI, where the Patriots will have to face the Atlanta Falcons, will happen on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 6:30 p.m. EST at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

EA released the trailer of their Super Bowl LI prediction last Feb. 1 where the Patriots snatched another Super Bowl win. The trailer opens with the commentator saying, "If there's one thing you don't wanna do, though, it's leaving time on the clock for Tom Brady."

As the Super Bowl LI simulation proceeds to its last 20 seconds in the game, the Patriots are trailing by four points, 20-24. As quarterback Brady gets the ball and is left wide open, he finds and connects with Julian Edelman who is all geared to catch the ball at touchdown. The Patriots win the game, 27-24.

So, according to EA's "Madden NFL 17," the Patriots might come from behind and win Super Bowl LI.

It has been a tradition for the Madden NFL franchise to predict the outcome of the Super Bowl since 2004, days or weeks ahead of the actual game. And for the previous 13 years that they have been putting out their fearless forecasts, they managed to keep a pretty accurate record, missing just four out of the 13 previous predictions.

One of their four misses was last year's results. EA predicted that the Carolina Panthers would win over the Denver Broncos, 27-24. However, the actual results were the opposite as the Broncos won Super Bowl 50, 24-10.

So, it is safe to say that the Falcons' fans will still have their chance for a favorable Super Bowl LI result.

As per "Madden NFL 17's" forecast, Brady will be hailed as the league's most valuable player of the year for the fourth time, and reports note that he will then hold the record of being the only quarterback with five rings.