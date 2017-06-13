'Super Lucky's Tale' Xbox One Release Date News: 3D Platformer to Arrive This November

"Super Lucky's Tale," the 3D platformer developed by Playful, will arrive to the Xbox One later this year. The game starring a cute fox will come out of the virtual box and into full 4K ultra-high definition.

Youtube/Xbox A screenshot from "Super Lucky's Tale."

The game tells the story of Lucky, a brown fox on a quest to rescue his sister and the Book of Ages artifact from the hands of the evil Jinx. The player progresses through the levels by playing in alternate modes.

Originally developed for the Oculus Rift, the vivid landscape made possible by the virtual reality headset will be transplanted to a flat screen. Since this isn't some AAA role-playing title, that would be simple enough to do.

Playing "Super Lucky's Tale" on the Xbox One or PC will definitely be a different experience than with the Oculus Rift. For one, the initial disorientation from using the headset will be nonexistent.

Given the huge dissimilarity between platforms, there will also be features missing when the game is ported to the Xbox One and PC. One of these is the head tracking feature which was part of the game's mechanics.

"Super Lucky's Tale's" aesthetics consists mostly of cute cartoonish characters and landscapes. The gameplay, on the other hand, is heavily based on the 16-bit platformers of the Nintendo 64-era. One thing that deserves to be criticized is the fact that the game is packed with unnecessary repetition.

While this is understandable given that it was made as a VR game, an arguably new technology, it seems to be a cheap way to extend a game's playability. Hopefully, Playful remedies this by adding more levels instead of padding it with alternative modes in order to progress.

"Super Lucky's Tale" is now available for pre-order and is set to be released for the Xbox One and Windows PC on Nov. 7.