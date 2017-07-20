'Super Mario 64' ROM Hack Allows Players to Make Their Own Levels

YouTube/Kaze Emanuar A screenshot of the YouTube video for the Super Mario 64 Maker, as shared by author Kaze Emanuar.

"Super Mario 64" can now make their own personal, handcrafted levels — after setting up a bit, that is. Kaze Emanuar, known for his "Super Mario 64" hacks, has just announced the "Super Mario 64 Maker."

Emanuar, or Kazeshin, as he is often known online, has announced his newest customization effort on Twitter. "Noone asked for this, but its here now," he wrote in his post, followed by a link to a YouTube video showing a short demo of the hack.

This is the first version of the "Super Mario 64 Maker" that he has released to the public, and as such, it comes with a few limitations. Since this is a Read-Only Memory (ROM) hack for the game, a copy of the "Super Mario 64" ROM is needed, as well as a suitable emulator to run it.

This version of the ROM hack also uses the classic Nintendo 64 controller or a suitable substitute, further complicating the process, as noted by PC Gamer.

Bugs and errors are also expected to come up from time to time in this debut release, and Kaze himself suggests that users should save their progress every few minutes or so before an emulator crash can wipe out their hard work.

Even with these issues present, hardcore "Super Mario 64" fans are already out crafting and sharing their custom levels, some of which can be found on the Kaze Community channel on the Discord platform.

Like all other ROM hacks out there, it could be just a matter of time before Nintendo cracks down on this tool. As Nintendo's reaction to this fan effort remains to be seen, interested users can find instructions on how to download and install the map editor tool from the description in Kaze's YouTube post.

The video below shows off some of the features of the ROM hack level editor for "Super Mario 64," as explained by the hack author Kaze Emanuar on YouTube.