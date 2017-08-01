'Super Mario Galaxy 2' News: Fan Mod Offers New Features and Levels

Neo Mario Galaxy A screenshot from the unofficial modification to "Super Mario Galaxy 2."

A new fan modification to "Super Mario Galaxy 2" has been released, and it is getting the fans hyped up with its new levels and exciting features.

According to VideoGamer, a lot of the "Super Mario" fans have deemed "Super Mario Galaxy" and its sequel as the best games in the franchise since "Super Mario 64." However, it has been a while since Nintendo released an installment to the title, with "Super Mario Galaxy 2's" launch way back in May 2010.

While gamers wait for the release of "Super Mario Odyssey" in October, there is something new to play at the moment as some geniuses have launched "Neo Mario Galaxy," which is an impressive modification of the "Super Mario Galaxy" game.

It reportedly features eight new galaxies waiting to be explored, 22 Power Stars for players to collect, and the return of the Red Star and Ice Flower. Another notable aspect of the game is that it is available in two languages: English and German.

A video showing how the game works, as well as a few hidden levels from "Super Mario Sunshine" and other titles, has also been uploaded on YouTube.

Developed by Aurum, "Neo Mario Galaxy" is an unofficial modification to Nintendo's "Super Mario Galaxy 2" game. While the game cannot be played on the regular Wii and Wii U consoles, players can enjoy the game on any Homebrew-enabled Wii and Wii U, without needing any backup images or hardware modifications.

The game can be downloaded on the "Neo Mario Galaxy" website.

To play the game, one must first unpack the ZIP file and place its contents into an SD card. After this, the user must boot up his/her console, launch the Riivolution v1.06 patcher, and then set "NMG Core" to "Enabled."

Once the user completes all of these steps, he/she only needs to hit the "Launch" button and enjoy the game.

More comprehensive game reviews have yet to surface the world wide web.