'Super Mario Odyssey' Co-op Gameplay Revealed; Second Player Controls Mario's Hat

"Super Mario Odyssey" will feature a local cooperative game mode, as revealed by Nintendo in a recently aired live stream. The preview of the feature was recently shown during the company's Treehouse stream during the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017.

NintendoA promo image of Nintendo's "Super Mario Odyssey" on the game's official website.

In the upcoming "Super Mario Odyssey" game for the Nintendo Switch, Mario's cap takes a life of its own as Cappy. The iconic red cap will become a second character that another player can control, as shown in Nintendo's E3 2017 presentation on Thursday, June 15.

The co-op gameplay will be limited to two players, however, according to Eurogamer. While the first player guides Mario through the obstacles of the world of "Super Mario Odyssey," Player Two will be running along as Cappy, Mario's hat.

Cappy will play as a very different character from the iconic plumber. For one thing, Cappy can fly around, knocking enemies out, unlike Mario who has to make use of his legs to go anywhere. Another thing is that Cappy is invincible, and it can shield Mario from various hazards when used properly.

Cappy can also collect items even if the other player, as Mario, is holding on to another object — something that can't be done if one plays alone. The red cap, however, cannot be used to grab Power Moons or other important items in the game.

The designers of "Super Mario Odyssey" deliberately made Cappy immune to all damage, the company explained during their live stream. Yoshiaki Koizumi, Nintendo Producer, noted how the new feature could help entice new players to try the game.

"When you throw Cappy he's invincible, so we thought that would be a really good opportunity for people, who aren't used to games, to be able to play with someone else who's a little more advanced knowing that they wouldn't get hurt," Koizumi explained, as quoted by the International Business Times.

"Super Mario Odyssey" is slated to come out for the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 27 this year.