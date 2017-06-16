'Super Mario Odyssey' Launches October 27 for Nintendo Switch

New details about Nintendo's upcoming 3D platformer "Super Mario Odyssey" were revealed at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

Nintendo "Super Mario: Odyssey" launches October 27

Earlier this year, at the Nintendo Switch presentation, "Super Mario Odyssey" was revealed to be one of the titles to highlight the hybrid console. As promised, the tech giant unveiled more details during its E3 Treehouse Live Stream.

The upcoming game comes with a co-op mode that allows players to team up. While one gets to control the titular character, another controls his new magical hat, named Cappy.

As per usual, Mario can jump and run just like in preceding titles. Looking back at the classic Mario game, while the Italian plumber only used to jump on turtles and fish and other enemies to defeat them, he can do so much more in "Super Mario Odyssey." This universe has indeed expanded, and it probably even got a bit weirder.

Cappy allows players to perform actions that the lead character cannot. Mario's hat can be thrown like a boomerang to knock out enemies or to clear paths. What is even better is that Cappy is invisible. Thus, gamers can attack any enemy and do whatever they please without the fear of taking any damage.

In single-player mode, Cappy can be used to capture objects as well as enemies. With the creatures that Mario captures with his hat, he will be able to imitate their abilities. Capturing Bullet Bill, for instance, will permit players to fly over bottomless pits.

The game is set in various arenas, one of which is New Donk City, Nintendo's own version of New York where Pauline, from the 1981 "Donkey Kong" title, serves as mayor. Unlike the original title, players can explore the nooks and crannies of the city, find coins, and be sidetracked by other quests.

"Super Mario Odyssey" launches this Oct. 27 for Nintendo Switch. Various retailers have made the game available for pre-orders. The game costs $59.99.