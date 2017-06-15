'Super Mario Odyssey' May Be the Best Thing Nintendo Announced During E3 2017

Arguably one of the best surprises during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Nintendo announced the return of their flagship game franchise, "Super Mario." With features like the return of Mario's first love, Pauline, "Super Mario Odyssey" packs a lot of surprises as well as opportunities for Nintendo to make a complete and epic comeback.

Nintendo Promotional picture for "Super Mario Odyssey."

The tech giant's first attempt at a comeback proved to be successful given the fact that their newest console, Nintendo Switch, has sold millions of units ever since it was released in March. "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" has also helped augment Nintendo's big moment at E3 2017 as it sold several millions of copies worldwide. And now, to put the proverbial cherry on top, Nintendo has followed it up with their nostalgic-heavy video game, "Super Mario Odyssey."

Considering how their progress and marketing strategies tanked last year, Nintendo was reportedly nothing but confident during E3 2017. Competing face-to-face with Sony and Microsoft, the company found a way to squirrel their way back into the competition and reach solid ground.

"Super Mario Odyssey" finds the gaming community's favorite plumber in New York as he attempts to give the real world a shot. Pauline is the mayor of the city and her face is plastered from poster to poster. According to BBC, there are also several features to expect primarily from how the game is set to be released for the Switch. For example, Mario's companion, Cappy, can be sent flying to defeat enemies or interact with objects within the gameplay.

Fans have received the announcement with much hype and excitement. Many are commending the tech giant for a strategy well carried out. If Nintendo's current track record says anything about their upcoming release, then "Super Mario Odyssey" may well be the key for the tech giant to regain the throne in the gaming world.

"Super Mario Odyssey" is scheduled to be released on Oct. 27.