'Super Mario Odyssey' News: Screenshots Feature Luncheon Kingdom

Facebook/NintendoMario "Super Mario Odyssey" to release late this year

Given the fact that Nintendo suffered a major drop in revenue last year because of the relative flop of the Wii U, many thought that that was it for the popular gaming company. However, during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Nintendo made a solid comeback with the announcement of several game titles, including "Super Mario Odyssey," which is a salute to the classic Nintendo game. The screenshots that were recently released triggered an undeniable hype and many can't wait to have it.

The screenshots feature the title's hero navigating in the Luncheon Kingdom. Considering how the classic game title came from a pixelated version and the lowest graphics possible, Nintendo looks like it has really stepped it up after last year's devastation.

A sneak peek of the Luncheon Kingdom was actually featured during the trailer released for "Super Mario Odyssey." Many saw it during E3 and were convinced that this was Nintendo's way of turning over the proverbial stone and starting anew. "Super Mario Odyssey" is set to be released on the Nintendo Switch, another driving factor that contributed to the tech giant's epic comeback.

The awards for E3 reveal that "Super Mario Odyssey" is well-worth the hype as it seemingly collected trophy after trophy. It was rewarded with Best of Show, Best Console Game, and Best Action/Adventure Game. It also greatly helped that Peach, Mario's first love, is also featured as the city's mayor in the game as it solidified the fact that Nintendo has not forgotten its roots. And if the screenshots are anything to go by, "Super Mario Odyssey" is set to embody everything that made Nintendo great in the first place.

"Super Mario Odyssey" is set to be released on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 27. Meanwhile, fans can spend the waiting time nitpicking all the details released about the much-anticipated title.