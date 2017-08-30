'Super Mario Odyssey' News, Update: Director Talks Sequel Possibility, Teases Multiplayer Co-op System

(Photo: Nintendo) A promotional image for "Super Mario: Odyssey."

While "Super Mario Odyssey" is yet to be released, producer Yoshiaki Koizumi has already talked about the future of the game and a possible follow-up.

In an interview with The Verge, Koizumi talked about what they plan to do with the game although he did admit that it is too early to think about a sequel at the moment.

I'm obviously considering lots of things for the future. In terms of "Super Mario Odyssey" and whether there would be a sequel, the first game hasn't even come out yet so it's very tough to say at this stage whether there would be a sequel or not. I'm first and foremost just hoping that Super Mario Odyssey is a success.

Koizumi also talked about how releasing "Super Mario Odyssey" early in the lifecycle of the Nintendo Switch would affect its success.

Who knows how things will turn out? As you say, in the past maybe there's been one 3D title per hardware generation on average, but I wouldn't say that that's a hard-and-fast rule that would have to be adhered to.

Speaking of the Switch, the "Super Mario Odyssey" producer talked about how the multiplayer co-op functionality will work on the game. It turns out that it was what they first thought about so as to take advantage of the Joy-Con on the console, adding that the "anytime, anywhere, with anyone element of the Nintendo Switch is very much present" in the game.

With it, gamers can play with their buddies and with the Joy-Con, one can control Mario while the other will take on the role of Cappy.

"Super Mario Odyssey" will be released on the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 27. It recently won the Best of Gamescom award and four other accolades: the "Most Wanted" Consumer Award, the Best Nintendo Switch Console Game, Best Action Game, and Best Family Game.