'Super Mario Odyssey' Release Date, Gameplay News: Game Coming to Nintendo Switch, Introduces Unique Twist on Mario's Past Adventures

"Super Mario Odyssey" is coming soon to the Nintendo Switch, and it has some big surprises for avid gamers.

NintendoA promo image of Nintendo's "Super Mario Odyssey" on the game's official website.

At the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo, a gameplay demo allowed fans to have a hands-on experience with "Super Mario Odyssey." It also revealed that it was going to introduce a different twist on past adventures as it brings the popular video game character to a new location in New Donk City.

In the upcoming game, players will find new exciting kingdoms, each of which Mario should be able to explore. The goal is to let Mario go a journey around the world in his Odyssey ship to stop Bowser and Princess Peach's impending marriage.

The levels of the new game are teeming with 2D sections when players venture into special pipes. Players will also find that Mario is now able to merge with walls, and their role is to guide him as he finds his way to the exit while preventing the Bullet Bills from hitting him. As usual, he should be able to tramp the Goombas and collect all the coins that come his way.

"Super Mario Odyssey" resembles "The Legend of Zelda: A Link between Worlds" in such a way that it also involves solving puzzles and getting into clandestine areas. The game will also see Pauline's return. She is known from the original game and has since become the mayor of New Donk City after fleeing from Donkey Kong. As for her role in the upcoming game, all that is known as of now is that she will require Mario to go on a mission to look for musicians who can play a club.

Recently, Nintendo's Yoshiaki Koizumi revealed that the upcoming 2D Super Mario game will be more accessible to players because it is much easier to play and understand.

"Super Mario Odyssey" is set for release on Oct. 27 on the Nintendo Switch.