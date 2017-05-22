'Super Mario Odyssey' release date news, rumors: Game to be playable at E3 2017

"Super Mario Odyssey" was announced in January during the Nintendo Switch presentation. Now, more details about the game are surfacing as this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 2017) is fast approaching.

NintendoA promotional image for "Super Mario: Odyssey"

Reggie Fils-Aimé, the president of Nintendo America, told IGN that the new "Super Mario" game will be playable during E3, which will take place from June 13 to 15. The company originally planned to make the game playable at the Nintendo Switch event in January but decided to do it at E3 2017 instead.

With its 3D gameplay, it can easily be likened to "Super Mario 64" and "Super Mario Sunshine." It is also said that in "Super Mario Odyssey," the scope for exploration will be increased as it is a sandbox-style game. The highly anticipated game will ditch the self-contained approach, and even though the world will still be segmented into levels, the game will be opting for a more open-ended setup.

Players will also be seeing Mario explore different real-world locations in "Super Mario Odyssey." The character even has a flying ship that will help him transfer from one place to another.

Mario's hat will also become quite useful in the game. He will be able to throw his hat and, while it floats in mid-air, use it as a platform for him to bounce on. The hat can also be thrown like a boomerang to get rid of enemies, just like Bowser.

As seen in the trailer released earlier this year, the first level in the game appears to be set in New Donk City, on the top of a skyscraper. The second level, on the other hand, appears to take place in a desert. Hopefully, Nintendo will release a new trailer at E3.

According to the official game page on Nintendo, "Super Mario Odyssey" will be released during the 2017 holidays. It will be available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.