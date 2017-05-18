'Super Mario Odyssey' Release Date, News: Sandbox Game Will Be Playable at E3 2017

Nintendo will be hosting a Nintendo Spotlight at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) this June. Attendees of E3 2017 will be able to pass by the event and get their first glance at the "Super Mario Odyssey" game for the Nintendo Switch. They'll get the chance to play it, too.

YouTube/Nintendo "Super Mario Odyssey" is set to arrive in holiday 2017.

"Super Mario Odyssey" is Nintendo's first sandbox-style adventure game in 15 years. Players will be able to explore several 3D worlds on a hat-shaped spaceship with Mario and solve multiple puzzles that will unlock other levels and hidden treasures.

"Super Mario Odyssey" will mainly be set in a city called New Donk City. The city is where players can do most of their exploration and go hunting for Easter eggs that will give out clues for the game. It also helps knowing information about previous games as some references may be used in "Super Mario Odyssey."

The new game comes with new abilities for the Nintendo-favorite character Mario through the use of iconic headwear. Mario's hat will have boomerang capabilities, which he can use to defend himself from enemies from afar, as well as give his jumps an extra boost. In "Super Mario Odyssey," Mario is able to jump on his hat and use it as a platform to reach far distances.

Mario's hat is not only equipped with new abilities in the new game, but it will also be able to talk to Mario and give him hints on what to do next.

Mario's new jumping abilities will come in handy with the landscape of the game. Levels of the game are designed to be tall and wide, letting players travel and explore the cities from top to bottom and side to side.

More information about the game will be talked about during Nintendo's event on the first day of E3 2017, which will be on Tuesday, June 13.

"Super Mario Odyssey" is set to be released this year, just in time for the holidays.