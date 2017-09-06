'Super Mario Run' News: Game's Disappearance and the Rumored New Mode

Facebook/supermariorungame "Super Mario Run" will be available for Android this month.

Considering how the world famous plumber named Mario managed to capture the hearts of people all over the globe, the release of "Super Mario Run" was a welcome surprise for those who could not afford a gaming console.

Specifically released for iOS and Android devices, "Super Mario Run" has garnered positive reviews. However, recent reports indicate that the game disappeared from the App Store, which undoubtedly disappointed a lot of fans.

According to reports, fans who were searching for "Super Mario Run" on the App Store came up empty a few days ago. Many fans speculated that Nintendo or Apple quietly pulled it out. Thankfully, a more recent update revealed that "Super Mario Run" has been made available again for iOS devices all around the world. However, it seems that the popular game title did not just come back with all the original content, but a source has revealed that something new might be introduced to "Super Mario Run."

The source pointed out that before the game disappeared from the App Store, it was in line for an update. Now that it is back, it seems that new features were added. Specifically, "Super Mario Run" has hints of a new mode. The first give away had been the new icon, and the second was the loading screen, which actually prompted some users to give the new game mode called "X 10 Run" a shot.

In the new mode, players are told that Princess Daisy is in trouble and that the main mission is to rescue her. It asks for Toad Rally Tickets in order to start it up, and consists of 10 levels, each spanning for a duration of 10 seconds. Most of the gameplay still remains a mystery but Nintendo is expected to give fans more information in the coming weeks.