'Super Mario Run' Release Date, News: Classic Nintendo Game Arrives on Android Phones in March 2017

The classic Nintendo gaming character, Super Mario, is making his way into Android smartphones and will arrive in March.

Twitter/@NintendoAmerica"Super Mario Run" will arrive on Android in March 2017.

A few weeks after its Google Play pre-registration page discreetly went live, Nintendo announced through Twitter that their first and only Super Mario mobile game, "Super Mario Run," will be released on Android sometime in March.

Some might wonder why it will take that amount of time for Nintendo to release the game on Android considering that it is all set and already working on iOS. Tech Crunch believes that the reason is more about a contract rather than it is about the technical aspect. The report suggests that it is possible Nintendo agreed with Apple to make the game exclusive on iOS for the first three months of its release.

The game was announced during the iPhone 7 event in September and was originally released on iOS devices last Dec. 15, 2016. The game instantly broke records as one of the most downloaded apps within a short period of time. Business analyst firm App Annie estimated that "Super Mario Run" was downloaded up 10 million times within a week since it went live. However, it only bagged Nintendo a profit of around $4 million.

However, a few days after, App Annie (via Bloomberg) reported that "Super Mario Run" had already lost the top spot. Also, shortly after the game's release, "Super Mario Run" received a rather lukewarm response from the iOS community mostly because of its set price $9.99 and the lack of an offline mode.

The game is free to download but it will only let people play until the second to the last stage of the first World level. Probably to make up for the mixed reviews, Nintendo released Friendly Run game mode shortly after the Dec. 15 release.

In the Friendly Run game mode, players need to follow the mechanics of the Toad Rally mode where they can race against other "Super Mario Run" players. But unlike Toad Rally, no Rally Tickets are required to play. However, players who did not purchase the game can only technically access it once a day.

Nintendo has yet to announce "Super Mario Run's" exact date of release on Google Play Store but interested Android users can pre-register to receive notifications about "Super Mario Run."