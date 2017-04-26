'Super Mario Run' Update: Game Gets First Major Update

"Super Mario Run" gets its very first major update for Nintendo in the developer's effort to enrich the gaming experience in its first-ever mobile game.

(Photo: Nintendo)A promo image for Nintendo's "Super Mario Run."

Thanks to the update, a slew of new buildings for their kingdoms are now up for grabs including the 8-bit Bowser Statue, Bullet Bill Statue and Bob-omb.

More on the gameplay, the "Super Mario Run" update has also increased the maximum number of Toads that can live in the player's kingdom to 99,999.

Clearly, that amount is insanely huge and it should actually give players plenty of reasons to continue playing and exploring "Super Mario Run."

Google Play achievements have also been added for added fun to completist gamers who like collect achievements and trophies.

The update will also finally allow "Super Mario Run" players to find friends from their Nintendo Account and display their customized Mii character as icons "to really show off your fashion sense."

However, Miitomo is not available in all countries so this feature is not for everybody. Finally, Nintendo also mentioned "other changes and improvements" along with the update.

The major update is just the first of Nintendo's expected efforts to improve "Super Mario Run," which had a rocky start due to its $10 price tag.

Many were turned off by the amount they had to shell out in order to get the full experience in the game. The free version allowed users the first few levels. They will have to shell out the $10 to get the rest.

This is why some media outlets doubt that the gamers who tried it out stuck by it. Either way, it is hoped that Nintendo will expand "Super Mario Run" so as to convince fans it is worth the money.

"Super Mario Run" is now available for both Android and iOS.